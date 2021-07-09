Riyadh, July 9: Muslims in Saudi Arabia will look for the new moon this evening, sighting of which will mark beginning of Zul Hijjah month and confirm the date for Eid al-Adha festival, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid. The committees for Eid al-Adha 2021 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia will assemble and try to see the new moon. The Royal Court of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will make the final announcement on Eid al-Adha moon sighting. LatestLY will give live updates on the Eid al-Adha moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Zul Hijjah month. For those who don't know, months in the Islamic lunar calendar complete either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month begins when the moon remains visible on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days and then a new month begins. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Today marks the 29th of Zul Qadah - the month before Zul Hijjah - in Saudi Arabia (also known as Chand Raat). Hence, if the new moon is sighted this evening in Saudi Arabia, Zul Hijjah month will start from tomorrow, July 10 and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 19.

If the moon is not sighted this evening, Zul Qadah month will complete 30 days, meaning Zul Hijjah month will begin on July 11 and Eid al-Adha in Saudi Arabia will fall on July 20. A section of Muslims in UAE, Oman, Qatar, India, UK, US and other countries following the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.