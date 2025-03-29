Eid ul-Fitr, the joyous festival marking the end of Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims around the globe with much enthusiasm. However, in India, there is a fascinating variation: Kerala often observes Eid a day ahead of the rest of the country. This practice has intrigued many as Eid’s timing depends on the sighting of the new moon which can differ depending on regional methods and geographical factors. In Kerala, the decision to celebrate Eid earlier than elsewhere stems from a combination of long-standing local traditions, specific cultural practices and distinct interpretations of moon sightings. While most of India relies on centralised moon sighting reports or looks to major cities like Delhi and Mumbai for confirmation, Kerala’s local Islamic authorities follow their moon sighting process, which sometimes results in a different date for Eid 2025. Eid ul-Fitr 2025 Mehndi Designs for Both Front and Back Hands: Enchanting Arabic Henna Patterns and Easy Mehendi Ideas To Up Your Traditional Style Game on Eid (Watch Videos).

Why Kerala Celebrated Eid A Day Before The Rest of India?

The primary reason for this difference lies in Kerala’s unique approach to moon sightings. Unlike other parts of India that depend on national moon sightings or technological methods to confirm the start of a new month, Kerala’s scholars and religious leaders independently observe the moon. Given the state’s location, the moon can often be visible a bit earlier in Kerala than in other parts of India, leading to an earlier declaration of Eid. Kerala’s religious community continues to honour this long-standing tradition, making it a significant part of their cultural identity. Eid al-Fitr 2025: Best Indian Cities To Visit During the Eid Holiday To Celebrate the Festival.

Another contributing factor is Kerala’s deep-rooted connection with Islam, which has a rich history in the region. Islam was introduced to Kerala over a thousand years ago via maritime trade routes, connecting the state with the Arabian Peninsula. Over time, the local Muslim community developed its own distinct religious customs including variations in moon sighting practices.

This historical influence, combined with the involvement of Islamic scholars and active community participation in religious observances has allowed Kerala to maintain its own customs, even when they differ from the rest of the country.

