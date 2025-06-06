Happy Bakrid 2025 Wishes and Eid-Ul-Adha Instagram Captions: Share Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers on Eid al-Adha Festival

This annual event commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail in an act of obedience to God's command. This annual Muslim festival symbolises faith, devotion, and sacrifice. It also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca

    Bakrid Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha or Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important occasions celebrated by the Muslim community worldwide. This day is celebrated to mark the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as an act of obedience to God's command. It was then that God intervened and provided a ram for sacrifice instead of Ismail.  Eid ul-Adha is observed on the 10th day of the Dhul Hijjah month. Eid al-Adha 2025 in India is on June 7. As we celebrate Eid al-Adha 2025 festival, share these Happy Bakrid 2025 wishes, Eid-Ul-Adha Instagram captions, messages, greetings, WhatsApp quotes, HD images and wallpapers.

    Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail in an act of obedience to God's command. This annual Muslim festival symbolises faith, devotion, and sacrifice. It also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca. Share these Happy Bakrid 2025 wishes, Eid-Ul-Adha Instagram captions, messages, greetings, WhatsApp quotes, HD images and wallpapers with your friends and family to celebrate the festival.

    Bakrid Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Bakrid, May Allah’s Blessings and Mercy Be Upon You and Your Family. Eid Mubarak!

    Bakrid Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyous and Blessed Bakrid Filled With Love, Peace, and Happiness. May Your Sacrifices Be Accepted and Rewarded. Eid Mubarak!

    Pilgrims performing the Hajj typically perform the tawaf and saee of Hajj on Eid al-Adha, along with the ritual stoning of the Devil on the Eid day and the following days. This day is popularly known as Bakra Eid because of the sacrifice of a ‘bakra’ (goat) or other halal animals like sheep, cow, or camel.

    Pilgrims performing the Hajj typically perform the tawaf and saee of Hajj on Eid al-Adha, along with the ritual stoning of the Devil on the Eid day and the following days. This day is popularly known as Bakra Eid because of the sacrifice of a ‘bakra’ (goat) or other halal animals like sheep, cow, or camel.

    Repo Rate Cut: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhot

