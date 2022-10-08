Eid Milad un Nabi or Mawlid is the annual celebration of the birth of the Prophet which is commemorated in Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. Mawlid 2022 is expected to be celebrated on October 9 by the Sunni community. Also known as Rabi ul Awal, the Eid Milad un Nabi 2022 celebration is sure to be filled with great fun, fervour and enthusiasm. This important observance is commemorated by different countries on different days. Eid Milad un Nabi is also known to be an official holiday in some countries. As we prepare to celebrate Mawlid 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi 2022 and more. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Ahead of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday, Mumbai Masjids Enlighten Non-Muslims About His Teachings.

When is Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022?

Eid Milad un Nabi is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic Calendar, Rabi’ al-awwal. While Sunni Muslims celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi on the 12th day in the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-awwal, Shia Muslims consider the 17th day of the month to be celebrated as Eid Milad un Nabi. The date of this observance depends on the moon sighting and the beginning of Rabi’ al-awwal. Eid Milad un Nabi 2022 will therefore be celebrated on October 9 by Sunni Muslims while Shia Muslims will celebrate Mawlid on October 14. This is because ‘Rabi ul Awal' started on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Significance of Eid Milad Un Nabi

Eid Milad un Nabi marks the day that Prophet Mohammed was born. It is believed that the Prophet was born in 570 CE in the city of Makkah. To celebrate this day, people often offer Namaz prayers diligently and seek blessings. The celebration of this day is considered to be extremely important and widely acknowledged and anticipated in most Islamic countries. In addition to offering prayers, people often prepare feasts and indulge in getting together as a community to commemorate this day. It is important to note that while some countries mark this day as a holiday, Saudi Arabia and Qatar do not celebrate Mawlid or offer a public holiday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).