Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Kerala And Karnataka Today, Muslims to Look For Crescent in Chand Raat Ahead of Eid-al-Fitr

Muslims | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22: Muslims in Kerala and Karnataka will attempt to see the moon this evening, also known as Chand Raat. The moon sighting will mark the end of Ramzan or Ramadan month as well as the start of Eid-al-Fitr festival. If the moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday, May 23) in Kerala and Karnataka. If the moon remains invisible, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24. LatestLY will give live updates on the Eid moon sighting. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Date in UAE: Moon Sighting Committee to Convene on Friday to Look For Shawwal Crescent.

Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Unlike the rest of India, Ramzan in Kerala and Karnataka began from April 24. Hence, Muslims in the two southern states are observing 29th fast (roza) of Ramzan today and will attempt to sight the moon this evening. Bakra Eid: Significance And Religious History of Eid-ul-Adha.

The difference at the beginning of Ramzan between other states in India and Kerala and Karnataka is because of geographical reasons. Hilal committees in Kerala and Karnataka will make the final announcement regarding the sighting of moon. If the moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow in Kerala and Karnataka. If the moon remains invisible, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 23.