According to Hindu Panchang, February is going to be very special this year aka 2021. 5 major festivals will be celebrated in this month and each other will be more auspicious than the other giving you plenty of opportunities to worship and seek blessings. In this month, there is a tradition of bathing in holy rivers, offering arghya to the sun and chanting mantras. 5 big festivals will be celebrated in the month of Magha. Let's discuss about the festivals and the auspicious things to be done in these days for good luck.

Ekadashi on February 7 and 23

Ekadashi fast will be observed on February 7 and 23 in this month. Shatila will be Ekadashi on 7th. Apart from Vishnu Puja, donating sesame seeds and bathing with sesame seeds are of special importance on this day. On this date, eat sesame seeds.

Mauni Amavasya on February 11

There is a tradition of worshipping silently on the new moon day of Magh month. Some people keep silent, meditate, meditate on this date. On Amavasya, incense-meditation and tarpan etc. should be done for the fathers. On this day, donate money and food grains to the people in need. Offer water to the people and circumnavigate it.

Gupt Navratri will start from February 12

On February 12, the Sun will enter Aquarius. It is called Kumbh Sankranti. There is a tradition of bathing in holy rivers on the solstice and offering arghya to the sun. The nine-day Gupta Navratri is also starting from this day. In these days, secret practices of the Mother Goddess are performed.

Vasant Panchami on February 16

The manifestation of Goddess Saraswati is celebrated on Vasant Panchami. Offer white flowers to the mother and worship incense and lamps. Donate money and books to needy children according to their power to study.

Magh Purnima on February 27

The last date of Magh month will be Purnima on the 27th of February. On this day, the story of Lord Satyanarayana is very important. Offer Arghya to the Sun after bathing in the morning. Recite any temple of Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkand. There is a tradition of performing charity after bathing in the river on this full moon.

