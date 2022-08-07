Friendship Day is celebrated every year on August 7, Sunday 2022. The practice of celebrating this day has been going on for the last several years. On this day people wish their pals and buddies and also make our new friends. Even if you don't meet your buddies, you can wish your friends in your own unique style. On this day friends make each other feel special and show how important friendship is in their life. Apart from gifts and surprises, you can say Happy Friendship Day by sharing beautiful messages, WhatsApp wishes, quotes, Facebook Greetings and GIF images full of the spirit of friendship with your friends. Friendship Day in India started in 1990. Inspired by Bollywood movies, young Indians began celebrating Friendship Day in Indi explicitly a for the first time on the first Sunday of the month of August, which is still going on.

Friendship is the only relationship in this world, which is considered quite precious. Consider yourself the luckiest person in this world if you have a true and good friend. Actually, friendship is considered to be the highest and most precious of all the relationships in the world. To make this special day of the year, dedicated to friendship, even more special, friends give gifts & surprises to each other. Along with this, tying a friendship band on the wrist as you wish Happy Friendship Day makes it super.

The history of Friendship Day dates back to 1958, the first beginning of Friendship Day was implemented by the US government. When a friend was killed, the other friend also gave up his life for his friend. To make the day memorable, the US government named it Friendship Day. In the life of every human being there is one person or the other whom they trust and confide in. On this special day dedicated to friendship, everyone celebrates with friends in their own style and good wishes are exchanged. On this occasion, you can say Happy Friendship Day to your friends by sending these wonderful Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Images.

It is believed that there is no relationship in this world bigger than that of a friend, because in this relationship we don't differentiate in terms of caste and high or low statuses. So go ahead and tell your friend how much they mean to you. Show off your love on this day.

