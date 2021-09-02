One of the most loved and celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chavithi and Vinayak Chaturthi, brings in a sense of joy and solidarity among people. Celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm, Ganesh Chaturthi is connected to the emotions of the people in India and this year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 10, 2021. And like every year, people are all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa home. But how about going eco-friendly this time around. We bring you few ideas to make eco-friendly Ganesh idols (Ganpati murti) at home! Yes, let us ditch Plaster of Paris (PoP) and opt for environmental-friendly items to make your very own Ganpati Bapp! September 2021 Festivals & Events: From Teacher’s Day to Ganesh Chaturthi, Here’s a List of Major Celebrations This Month.

The 10-days Hindu festival also known as Vinayak Chaturthi is observed in the Hindu month of Bhadrapad, which falls in the Gregorian month of August-September. Ganesh Chaturthi is known to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed Hindu God. Lord Ganesha is considered as the deity who is worshipped before the start of new beginnings to ward off the evil eye and negativities.

Create Your Own Ganpati Murti At Home Using Utensils

Why go far when you can create your own Lord Ganesh idol at home! Use the utensils at home and create this uniquely amazing Ganesh Murti this season.

Easy DIY Lord Ganesha Murtis

Make your own cute little Lord Ganesh murtis using natural clay.

Lord Ganesh Murti Using Turmeric

Create your own version of Lord Ganesha idol using turmeric at home!

Shadu Maati Lord Ganesh Murti

'Shadu Maati' also known as 'natural clay' is usually used while making eco-friendly Ganesh idols. Try these at your home and ditch POP this season.

Created with devotion and love, these idols look natural and beautiful during Ganesh Chaturthi. If you have your own DIY ideas to create eco-friendly idols, do comment below! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

