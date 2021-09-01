India being home to diversified cultures and traditions celebrates numerous festivals with great zeal and enthusiasm. With August spreading love and joy by celebrating Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Onam, Krishna Janmashtami, the month of September offers a lot more. September 2021 will see festivals and events like Ganesh Chaturthi, Teacher’s Day, Tourism Day, Hindi Diwas and many more. Here's a list of major celebrations that will be taking place in the ninth month of the year. Bank Holidays in September 2021: Banks To Remain Shut on These Days During the Month, Check State-Wise List of Bank Holiday Dates Here.

Teachers' Day in India (September 5)

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 in India to mark the birth anniversary of President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who also happened to be a great teacher. On this occasion, teachers and professors are celebrated in educational institutions with great enthusiasm. This year, Teachers' Day 2021 in India will fall on Sunday.

International Literacy Day (September 8)

In order to create awareness and significance about literacy among the masses, International Literacy Day is observed every year on September 8. This day is regarded as one of the key components of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year, International Literacy Day 2021 will fall on Wednesday.

Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10)

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturti is celebrated with great fun and fervour, especially in Maharashtra. This festival celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha with people bringing idols home. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on September 5, 2021. Ganeshotsav is a ten-day celebration lasting until Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, which will fall on September 19, 2021.

Hindi Day or Hindi Diwas (September 14)

The Hindi language is celebrated every year to honour the day in 1949 when Hindi was adopted as one of the official languages in India. It was then agreed upon officially and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Engineer’s Day (September 15)

Engineer’s Day in India is celebrated every year on September 15. It is also known as Visvesvaraya Day to honour M. Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary. The Indian civil engineer was widely regarded as one of the greatest engineers in the country.

International Day of Democracy (September 16)

The International Day of Democracy will be celebrated on September 16, 2021. This day is meant both to celebrate democracy and as a reminder to promote and protect democracy.

Abhaneri Festival (September 17)

Celebrated in the small village of Abhaneri, this festival, this year will be celebrated on September 17. It highlights the richness, diversity of Rajasthan and one can enjoy dance performances, authentic Langa singing, Kacchi Ghodi dancing, handicraft exhibitions and many other things.

Naropa Festival (September 16-20)

Celebrated in Ladakh, this Naropa Festival celebrates the beauty of Buddhist culture. It is also called as Kumbh of Ladakh. Many followers visit Hemis Monastery during this festival following the rituals, arts and much more.

World Tourism Day (September 27)

As the name suggests, World Tourism Day is celebrated to know the importance of tourism which helps in generating employment for millions of people in the world. World Tourism Day 2021 will be celebrated on September 27, Monday.

Ramnagar Ramlila (September 29 - October 8*)

Ramlila is a dramatic folk play based on the life of Rama according to the Hindu epic Ramayana. One of the most famous Ramlila is Ramnagar Ramlila, organised at the Ramnagar Fort every year. The major attraction is the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana. Ramnagar Ramlila will take place between September 29 till October 8, though the dates may vary.

These were some of our list to highlight the importance of festivals and events that will be celebrated across India and internationally this coming September.

