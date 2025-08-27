Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 starts on August 27. This annual observance marks the beginning of the 10-day Ganpati festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Maharashtra. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be the time that Lord Ganesha sets out on a journey to Earth from Mount Kailasha and blesses his devotees home with his presence. While people come together to organise Ganesh Pandals, where idols of Lord Ganapti are decorated and designed, with timely aartis being organized as a community, the festival is designed to help people come together and celebrate the almighty. Many people also bring home Ganesh idols to mark this festival. These idols are then immersed into the ocean at specific days, as we bid adieu to Lord Ganpati after showering him with love and dedication throughout the festival. While traditionally Ganesh Visarjan occurs on Anant Chaturdashi - 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi - there are various other Ganesh Visarjan 2025 dates that people consider in recent times. As we prepare to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, here is the complete Ganesh Visarjan 2025 dates, important timings and shubh muhurat for 1.5, 3, 5 & 7-day that will help you to plan your visits and celebrate Ganptai festival with friends and family with excitement and ease.

An integral part of Ganesh Festival celebration is visiting the different Ganpati pandals that are set up across Maharashtra. While the extent of Ganesh Festival celebrations are the most prominent in Pune and Mumbai, the Visarjan dates help us to plan our days and visit the beautifully arranged Ganesh Pandals across the cities. It is also important to consider as larger Ganesh Visarjan 2025 dates like Anant Chaturdashi 2025, Gauri Visarjan 2025, etc can also impact the city traffic.

Ganesh Visarjan Dates 2025 With Auspicious Timings

Day Of Visarjan Date Auspicious Timing for Ganesh Visarjan One & Half Day Ganesh Visajran August 28 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:22 PM to 03:35 PM Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 05:11 PM to 06:47 PM Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:47 PM to 09:35 PM Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12:22 AM to 01:46 AM, Aug 29 Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita) - 03:10 AM to 05:58 AM, Aug 29 Three Days Ganesh Visajran August 29 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 05:58 AM to 10:46 AM Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 05:10 PM to 06:46 PM Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:22 PM to 01:58 PM Night Muhurat (Labha) - 09:34 PM to 10:58 PM Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 12:22 AM to 04:34 AM, Aug 30 Fifth Day Ganesh Visarjan August 31 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:34 AM to 12:21 PM Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 01:57 PM to 03:32 PM Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:44 PM to 10:57 PM Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:46 AM to 03:10 AM, Sep 01 Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:35 AM to 05:59 AM, Sep 01 Seventh Day Ganesh Visarjan September 2 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:10 AM to 01:56 PM Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 03:31 PM to 05:06 PM Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:06 PM to 09:31 PM Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:56 PM to 03:10 AM, Sep 03 Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan September 6 Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 07:36 AM to 09:10 AM Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:19 PM to 05:02 PM Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 06:37 PM to 08:02 PM Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 09:28 PM to 01:45 AM, Sep 07 Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:36 AM to 06:02 AM, Sep 07

We hope that these dates and timings help you to plan your Ganesh Festival. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is believed to help relieve the pain and sufferings in the world. We hope that Ganesh Festival 2025 brings with it the change that your life needs and blesses you and your loved ones with all the love, light and happiness.

