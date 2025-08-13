Ganesh Chaturthi, popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, is a vibrant Hindu festival dedicated to celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. In Hinduism, Ganpati is known as the beloved elephant-headed deity, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the giver of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav is marked by grand festivities across India, especially in Maharashtra, Goa and South India. On this day, devotees offer prayers, and cultural traditions are observed with deep devotion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Get Ganeshotsav Full Calendar With Start and End Dates, Know the Significance of Madhyahna Kala, Rituals and Forbidden Moon Sighting Explained.

The idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed on the day of Anant Chaturdashi also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. This day holds deep spiritual and cultural significance as it marks the end of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Devotees immerse Lord Ganesha’s idol in water bodies like rivers, lakes, ponds, or the sea. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Prasad Recipes: Modak, Ladoo and Other Favourite Sweets of Lord Ganesha To Offer As Bhog on Vinayaka Chavithi.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Dates

1.5-Day Ganesh Visarjan Date and Shubh Muhurat

The Ganesha Visarjan after One and Half Day falls on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:40 to 15:48

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 17:22 to 18:56

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 18:56 to 21:48

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 00:40 to 02:05, Aug 29

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita) - 03:31 to 06:23, Aug 29

3rd Day Ganesha Visarjan Date and Shubh Muhurat

Ganesha Visarjan on 3rd Day on Friday, August 29, 2025

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 06:23 to 11:05

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 17:21 to 18:56

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:39 to 14:13

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 21:47 to 23:13

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 00:39 to 04:57, Aug 30

5th Day Ganesha Visarjan Date and Shubh Muhurat

Ganesha Visarjan on 5th Day falls on Sunday, August 31, 2025

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:57 to 12:39

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 14:12 to 15:46

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 18:54 to 23:13

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 02:05 to 03:31, Sep 01

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:57 to 06:23, Sep 01

7th Day Ganesha Visarjan Date and Shubh Muhurat

Ganesha Visarjan on 7th Day falls on Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:31 to 14:12

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 15:45 to 17:19

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 20:19 to 21:45

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 23:12 to 03:31, Sep 03

Ganesha Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 07:57 to 09:31

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:37 to 17:16

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 18:49 to 20:16

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 21:43 to 02:04, Sep 07

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:58 to 06:25, Sep 07

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 03:12 on September 06, 2025 and ends at 01:41 on September 07, 2025

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration brings together communities, families, and devotees who welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and public pandals with elaborate decorations, music, and rituals. It is a time of joy, spiritual reflection, and collective celebration, honouring the deity’s blessings while reinforcing values of unity, devotion, and gratitude.

