Happy Ganga Saptami 2022! Also known as Ganga Saptami, this day is celebrated on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. Ganga Saptami is related to the holy Maa Ganga. It is said, when Maa Ganga was about to come to earth, the biggest concern was whether the earth would be able to bear the speed and weight. Then at the suggestion of Brahma ji, Bhagiratha had pleased Lord Shiva with his hard asceticism and had persuaded him that mother Ganga should descend on his tresses before coming to earth from heaven. So that the speed and weight of mother Ganga can be reduced.

Ganga Saptami 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the seventh date of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month this year is starting on Saturday, May 07, from 2:56 pm. This occasion will end on Sunday, May 08 at 5 p.m. Vaishakh Shukla Paksha's Saptami Udayatithi is being received on 08 May. Therefore Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on May 08. The auspicious moment (shubh muhurat) of worship of Ganga Saptami on May 08 is from 10:57 in the morning to 02:38 in the afternoon. The auspicious moment of worship will last for 02 hours and 41 minutes.

Ganga Saptami Significance & Puja Vidhi

It is a religious belief that taking a bath in the Ganga river on the day of Ganga Saptami removes all kinds of sins and helps people attain salvation. Apart from this, special importance is also given to charity on the day of Ganga Saptami. According to the Puranas, due to the tireless efforts of Bhagirathi, the Ganges descended on the earth through the hair of Lord Shiva. Here are the steps to worship on this day:

On the holy day of Ganga Saptami, one should bathe in the river Ganga. If not possible, add little bit of Ganga jal to your bathing water.

While bathing, meditate on mother Ganga.

After bathing, light the lamp in the temple of the house.

Anoint all the gods and goddesses with Ganga water.

Offer flowers while meditating about Maa Ganga.

Perform Aarti for Maa Ganga at home.

Maa Ganga is also called Mokshadayani. By worshipping mother Ganga on this day, salvation is attained after death. Worship of Maa Ganga brings liberation from all kinds of sins. With the grace of Maa Ganga, the effect of ominous things in the horoscope is reduced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2022 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).