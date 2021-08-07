Gatari Amavasya 2021 falls on a moonless night and it marks the beginning of Shravan in states such as Maharashtra. It is the last day of the month of Ashadha. Hariyali Amavasya is celebrated on the Amavasya(no moon day) during the 'Krishna Paksha' in the Shravan month and marks the onset of the monsoon. Gatari Amavasya 2021 falls on August 8 (Sunday), which means the observance would take place on 7th August(Saturday).

Maharashtrians who follow Shravan eat only one meal a day and refrain from eating non-vegetarian food and consumption of alcohol during this period. Therefore, one day before Shravan starts is the feasting day. So here are 5 Non-veg dishes to relish before shravan starts in Maharashtra. Gatari Amavasya 2021 Date and Significance: When Is Gatari Festival in Maharashtra? Know All About the Festive Day’s Celebrations Ahead of Shravan Month

1. Rustic Chicken Curry from the Ghaat village

The villages in the mountain areas of Maharashtra are called 'Ghaats' and the people residing here are called 'Ghaatis'. This rustic dish is prepared in a unique way by the villagers of Ghaat areas in Maharashtra. This is a must if you haven't yet tried.

2. Vajadi

Vajadi means the intestine of the goat. This is one of the most unique and tastiest mutton dishes for mutton lovers. Filled with flavours, cooked in a mild curry that emphasizes the taste of Vajadi. Already feeling hungry by the description of it? Go try this one out.

3. Chicken Shagoti

Typical to the Malvan style of cooking, Chicken Shagoti is a spicy preparation. Taking your tastebuds on a roller coaster ride, it is cooked in freshly ground spice, poppy seeds, desiccated coconut and large red chillies.

4. Malwani Prawn Curry

Another Malvan style dish that involves cooking prawns in coconut gravy along with special Malvani Masala of the Konkan region. This is a complete delight for seafood lovers.

5. Kolambi Bhaat

Also known as Prawns pulao, the Kolambi bhaat is a prawn pilaf with prawns cooked in rice and coconut milk. This is a scrumptious dish from the coastal region of Maharashtra, Konkan and has a pleasant aroma of spices and simmering hot prawns.

This is the list of some non-veg dishes that you must try before Shravan so as to prepare your taste buds for a month with no non-veg food. Enjoy the feasting before the fasting. Sending you greetings for Hariyali Amavasya/ Gatari Amavasya 2021.

