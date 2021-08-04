Gatari Amavasya celebrates the new moon day before the beginning of the auspicious month of Shravan in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The celebration of Gatari Amavasya, also popularly known as Gatari, is mainly pertaining to Maharashtra. Gatari Amavasya 2021 will be celebrated on August 8 and is a significant observance. Gatari 2021 will begin the month-long celebration of Shravan for many parts of India. And as we prepare to celebrate this day, here is everything you need to know about Gatari Amavasya, How to celebrate Gatari 2021 and more. Happy Gatari Messages in Marathi and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes on Gatari Amavasya Before Beginning of Shravan.

When is Gatari Amavasya 2021?

As mentioned above, Gatari Amavasya 2021 falls on August 8. This day is crucial to Maharashtrians who observe Shravan. Gatari is a fun field day of partying and indulging in tasty meals. From Mutton Nihari to Fish Curry, See Photos of 15 Mouth-Watering Non-Veg Dishes.

Significance of Gatari 2021

Gatari is celebrated on the new moon day before the beginning of Shravan in Maharashtra. Since people abstain from eating non-veg or drinking alcohol and all other vices during the month of Shravan, Gatari is filled with delicious delicacies and treats that devotees want to enjoy before the month-long fast. Gatari celebrations are usually fun social events where family and friends get together, indulge in scrumptious meaty meals, and sometimes partake in evening drinking.

How is Gatari 2021 Celebrated?

The celebration of Gatari has been rather close-knit and small in the past few years because of the continued spread of COVID-19. This year as well, people are sure to keep their celebrations rather close-knit to their families. However, preparing delicious meals with different non-vegetarian options is a must for many who celebrate Gatari.

We hope that you have a safe and happy Gatari 2021. This day is often a great way to just have a much-needed fun-filled day with family, friends and great food and prepare for the month-long observance of Shravan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Gatari Amavasya 2021!

