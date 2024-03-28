Christians across the world come together every year to observe Holy Week, a time dedicated to remembering Jesus' final days on earth. Throughout this week, they reflect on Jesus' acts of kindness, the hardships he faced, and ultimately, his crucifixion on the cross. The most important moment of Holy Week is Good Friday, which holds immense significance for Christians around the world. Also known as Great Friday or Holy Friday, it marks the day Jesus was crucified on the cross and died. This day is not a happy occasion; rather, it's a time of sadness, reflection, and mourning. Despite its name, the ‘good’ in Good Friday signifies holiness and being pious, not happiness. Perhaps you have found yourself wishing your Christian friends a happy Good Friday, or, it’s Good Friday, I hope you have a great one, unaware of the day’s true nature and significance. This year, as we approach Good Friday 2024 on March 29, let's take a moment to understand why it's inappropriate to celebrate or send Happy Good Friday texts and wishes on this solemn day. Good Friday 2024: Know the Date, History, and Significance of the Sixth Day of Holy Week, Also Known As Holy Friday or Great Friday.

Why Should You Not Wish a Happy Good Friday?

On Good Friday, a sad day in Christianity, Jesus faced arrest, trial, and crucifixion. According to the Bible, Jesus was betrayed by Judas Iscariot for money. Judas delivered Jesus to religious leaders who perceived him as a threat to their way of life and accused him of proclaiming to be the son of God. On this day, Jesus was made to carry his own wooden cross to the site of his crucifixion while being beaten up and having a crown of thorns placed on his head. He was then nailed to the cross and pierced in the side of his chest before ultimately succumbing to death. So, why the good in Good Friday?Contrary to what many people believe, the ‘good’ in Good Friday does not mean happy; instead, it means holy or pious.

Why "Good" In Good Friday

Good Friday is called ‘good’ because it's very important to Christians. They believe Jesus dying on the cross that day was the biggest sacrifice he made to save people from their own sins. Since Good Friday marks the sad occasion of Jesus' crucifixion and death, it is considered inappropriate to wish your Christian friends a happy Good Friday or send them cheerful wishes. Good Friday Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Observe Great and Holy Friday by Sharing Thoughts, Teachings, Bible Verses and Quotes.

As we solemnly observe the significance of Good Friday, it's essential to be mindful of how we extend greetings to our Christian friends. Let us refrain from wishing them a happy Good Friday or any cheerful messages, understanding the sad nature of this sacred day in their faith.

