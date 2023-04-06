Good Friday is an annual day of mourning for the people who follow Christianity and marks the day of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Good Friday 2023 will be observed on April 7 and is a public holiday across India and various other countries worldwide. On this occasion, people often share Good Friday messages, Good Friday quotes, Good Friday 2023 images and wallpapers, Good Friday WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Wish ‘Happy Good Friday’ to Your Christian Friends on the Day of Holy Friday.

Good Friday is traditionally observed two days before Easter, on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon. Good Friday follows Jesus Christ’s journey in Jerusalem, leading to his torture and death by crucifixion. According to the Gospels, Jesus Christ predicted this and accepted the pain in order to atone for all of humanity’s sins. On the day of Good Friday, people, therefore, mourn the sacrifice of Christ, offering special service and prayers and sharing scriptures from the Bible to mark this day. How Is Good Friday Observed? Things You Can Do To Remember Jesus Christ's Sacrifice.

Good Friday marks the second last day of the Holy Week as well as Lent - the forty-day fasting period that many Christians follow. As we prepare to commemorate Good Friday 2023, here are some Good Friday 2023 wishes and messages, Good Friday Quotes, Good Friday 2023 Images and Wallpapers, Good Friday WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online with your family and friends.

It is interesting to note that, members of many Christian denominations, including the Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Anglican, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, United Protestant and some Reformed traditions (including certain Continental Reformed, Presbyterian and Congregationalist churches), observe Good Friday with fasting and church services.

