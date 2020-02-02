Groundhog Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of The Day That Predicts The Arrival of Spring

Groundhog Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

How can we forecast the weather? While there are various evolved technical ways of doing this, a lot of superstitions and mythological beliefs on weather forecasting has been going on since the beginning of time. One such harmless tradition that continues to play a key role in our lives has to be Groundhog Day. a popular tradition in the US and Canada, Groundhog Day is commemorated on February 2 every year. As the name suggests, this celebration revolves around the groundhog or woodchuck and is believed to help predict the arrival of the spring season. February 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Valentine’s Day to Maha Shivratri; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

This superstition is widely believed by the Pennsylvanian Dutch settled in the US. it is said that if a groundhog comes out of its burrow and faces the sun, thereby casting its shadow, autumn will persist for another 4-6 weeks. However, in the case of the groundhog being welcomed by a cloudy climate, people believe that spring that year will arrive early. The tradition can be dated back, as long as, 1840, when James L. Morris of Morgantown penned his experience observing this ritual in Pennsylvania Dutch Country. As we celebrate Groundhog Day 2020 here are a few trivia you probably did not know.

When is Groundhog Day celebrated?

As mentioned, Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 every year.

Origin of Groundhog Day

The Pennsylvania Dutch were immigrants from German-speaking areas of Europe. When they settled in the US, they brought with them the ancient tradition of marking Candlemas (February 2) as "Badger Day". According to this belief, it is believed that a badger emerging on a sunny day, casting its shadow behind, would lead to a prolonged winter.

What does Groundhog Day signify?

Much like Badger Day, Groundhog Day also focuses on predicting the arrival of spring. As already highlighted, these predictions were dependent on the weather conditions when the groundhog would peep out of its hole. However, the implications of this are quite the opposite of what we would normally conceive. If the weather is cloudy and chilly when the groundhog comes out, spring is believed to arrive early. Whereas, if it is sunny outside, casting a shadow of the groundhog, winter is said to persist for 4-6 weeks.

While the ways and means of predicting the weather have improved now, this tradition was particularly significant at a time when these means did not exist. The Groundhog Day celebrations today stand reminiscent to its contribution in the past and continue to put a smile on people’s face. Happy Groundhog Day 2020!