February 2, 2025, Special Days: February 2 is marked by a variety of observances, including Groundhog Day, where folklore predicts the weather for the coming weeks. It also celebrates National Ukulele Day, Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day, and World Wetlands Day. Additionally, it honours unique events like Marmot Day and Crepe Day in France. One of the biggest celebrations in India is that of Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja on Sunday, February 2. The Hindu festivals celebrate the arrival of spring and honouring the goddess of knowledge. These festivals bring vibrant traditions, cultural performances, and festive prayers across regions. There are also major February 2 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 2, 2025 (Sunday)

Basant Panchami Saraswati Puja Candlemas Day Feast of Candelaria (Bolivia) National River Day World Wetlands Day Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day National Ukulele Day Groundhog Day Crepe Day in France National Hedgehog Day Marmot Day National Brown Dog Day National Catchers Day National Yorkshire Pudding Day National Tater Tot Day

Famous February 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Gemma Arterton Shakira Tom Smothers Christie Brinkley Kusal Mendis Upul Tharanga Khushwant Singh (1915-2014) Shamita Shetty Sandeepa Dhar N. Ashwath Narayan Swami Shraddhanand (1856-1926) Balachandran (1952-2021) Christie Brinkley Gerard Piqué James Joyce (1882-1941) Dinesh Lal Yadav

February 1, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).