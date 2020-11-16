New Delhi, November 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Gujarati people on their new year, Nutan Varshabhinandan. PM Modi took to Twitter to greet the Gujarati Community on Chopda Pujan and Saal Mubarak. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Happy New Year to all Gujarati brothers and sisters. I wish you all health, prosperity and happiness on the new year.” Vikram Samvat 2077 Start Date: Gujarati New Year Wishes, Chopda Puja 2020 Significance in Bestu Varas, Nutan Varshabhinandan Images for Family & Friends.

Generally, Gujarati’s celebrate the new year a day after Badi Diwali of Lakshmi Puja. This year, as per panchang and tithi, Gujarati New Year is celebrated on November 16. Chopda Pujan is considered to be one of the important traditions for the people of the Hindu community. Happy New Year 2020 Gujarati Wishes & Nutan Varshabhinandan HD Images: Sal Mubarak Images, Bestu Varas WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and SMS to Celebrate Gujarati New Year.

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

નૂતન વર્ષાભિનંદન..... સૌ ગુજરાતી બહેનો-ભાઈઓને નવા વર્ષની હૃદયપૂર્વકની શુભકામનાઓ. આપ સર્વને નવા વર્ષે સ્વાસ્થ્ય, સમૃદ્ધિ અને સુખ પ્રાપ્ત હો એવી મારી અંતરની મનોકામનાઓ...આવો, સૌ સાથે મળી સંકલ્પ કરીએ, નૂતનવર્ષ હો નવપ્રયાણનું, નવપ્રયાસનું, નવભારતના નવનિર્માણનું....સાલમુબારક..... — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2020

People perform pujas in their new account books, marking the celebrations of Chopda Pujan. It is also called Muhurat Puja in parts of the country. The day is quite important for the business community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).