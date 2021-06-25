Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Ji is the sixth Sikh Guru or Nanak out of the ten Gurus. On June 11, 1606, Hargobind Ji attained the title of Guru when he was just 11-year-old. He attained the title after his father Guru Arjen Dev was executed by the Mughal emperor Jahangir. Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Ji is also known as 'Miti Piri Ka Malik' among the Sikh community as he used to carry two swords Miri (Temporal Power) and Piri (Spiritual Authority). Meanwhile, people across the nation are celebrating Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Purab 2021 on June 25 to observe the birth anniversary of the sixth Sikh Guru.

To pay respect to the sixth Sikh Guru and to celebrate his birth anniversary, millions of people share wishes and greetings on the special day. That is why here we bring you several best Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Purab 2021 wishes and greetings. Apart from wishes and greetings, you can also share Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Purab 2021 HD images, wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp messages, and SMS to your loved ones to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Ji.

Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Ji is known to have built the Seat of Power (Akal Takht) in 1608. Akal Takht is one of the Five Takhts of the Sikhs. In Sikhism, Guru Hargobind Ji also started the military tradition to fight against the Mughals. It is said that Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Ji served as a Guru for 37 years, the longest tenure among all other Gurus. During Shah Jahan's rule, he fought three battles against the Mughal forces. To continue his legacy, his grandson Guru Har Rai became the Seventh Sikh Guru. On Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Purab, Sikhs seek blessings and offer prayers to the Sixth Sikh Guru.

Now we hope that you will be also able to send various Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Prakash Purab 2021 wishes and greetings to your friends and family to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji.

