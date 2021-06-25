The Ministry of Culture today extended greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of Guru Hargobind Ji Parkash Purab 2021. Check the ministry's tweet below.

Greetings on #GuruHargobindJi, Parkash Purab. He became Guru at the age of 11 after the death of his father Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Guru Hargobind is credited with developing a strong Sikh army & got constructed the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. pic.twitter.com/PggIkQviD6 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) June 25, 2021

