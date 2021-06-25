On the occasion of Guru Hargobind Ji Parkash Purab 2021, netizens, politicians and several others extended their wishes to the Sikh community. They shared wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and wallpapers on Twitter and Facebook to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sikh community's sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Ji. Check their tweets here.

ਪੰਜਿ ਪਿਆਲੇ ਪੰਜ ਪੀਰ ਛਠਮੁ ਪੀਰੁ ਬੈਠਾ ਗੁਰੁ ਭਾਰੀ। ਅਰਜਨ ਕਾਇਆ ਪਲਟਿਕੈ ਮੂਰਤਿ ਹਰਿਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਵਾਰੀ। ਮੀਰੀ ਪੀਰੀ ਦੇ ਮਾਲਕ, ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਦੇ ਛੇਵੇਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਹਰਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। 🙏🏻 Greetings to all on the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Sahib Ji pic.twitter.com/hphzu39EGU — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 25, 2021

Greetings on #GuruHargobindJi, Parkash Purab. He became Guru at the age of 11 after the death of his father Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Guru Hargobind is credited with developing a strong Sikh army & got constructed the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. pic.twitter.com/PggIkQviD6 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) June 25, 2021

🙏On the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji(6th Sikh Guru)sab nu Lakh Lakh vadhayian Ji. Guru ji introduced mil trg to sikhs in a response 2his father’s execution.He wore 2swords representing dual concept of Miri&Piri(a temporal power& spiritual authority). pic.twitter.com/9Ru3Zp8H7j — Col Beant Singh(Rtd)ਕਰਨਲ ਬੇਅੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ(ਰਿਟਾ:) (@colbeant) June 25, 2021

On the auspicious day of the birth anniversary of the 6th Guru of Sikhs, Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, May Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji be your guiding star through your life, and may he shower blessings on you and your family.#SriGuruHargobindSahibJi #ParkashPurab pic.twitter.com/wb4niUV8zi — Mamta Dutta (@mamta_duttainc) June 25, 2021

ਮੇਰਾ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਰਖਵਾਲਾ ਹੋਆ , ਧਾਰਿ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਪ੍ਭ ਹਾਥ ਦੇ ਰਾਖਿਆ, ਹਰਿ ਗੋਵਿੰਦ ਨਵਾ ਨਿਰੋਆ।। ...miri piri de malk sache pita Guru Hargobind sahib ji de prkash utsav diyaa lakh lakh vdaiyaa🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iYwnXq94xY — harpreet kaur gill (@Preet18834086) June 25, 2021

Chheve Guru Shri Hargobind Sahib Ji De Parkash Purab Di Tuhaanu Te Tuhaade Parivaar Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan❤️🙏#guruhargobindsahibji 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/YJ4QxJY9nI — simi 🖤 (@si__mran) June 25, 2021

