Diwali Hanuman Puja 2020: Hanuman Puja during the festivities of Diwali is one of the most important Poojas. The festive occasion of Diwali Hanuman Puja is observed majorly in parts of northern India. As it is celebrated a day before Diwali, the occasion of Diwali Hanuman Pooja falls on the day of Choti Diwali or sometimes Kali Chaudas. People celebrate the festive event Diwali Hanuman Puja amidst grandeur festivities. If you are looking for more information about Hanuman Puja 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, and more, then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you Diwali Hanuman Puja 2020 date, shubh muhurat, auspicious timings, chaturdashi tithi and other details of Hanuman Jayanti during Deepavali festival.

Diwali Hanuman Puja 2020 Date

The day of Hanuman Puja is observed a day before Diwali, and hence, this year, it will be celebrated on November 13, i.e. Friday. The event of Hanuman Puja is also popularly known as Roop Chuadas and Narak Chaturdashi in parts of the country.

Diwali Hanuman Puja 2020: Auspicious Timings

Deepavali Hanuman Puja 2020 Date – November 13, i.e. Friday

Diwali Hanuman Puja 2020 Muhurat ¬– 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM, November 14

Kali Chaudas 2020 Date – November 13, Friday

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 05:59 PM on November 13

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends ¬– 02:17 PM on November 14

Diwali Hanuman Puja Rituals

There are several rituals that are followed on the day of Diwali Hanuman Puja. People wake up early in the morning and take a bath before/during the sunrise. A lot of people observe fasting on this auspicious day.

Hanuman Pooja Vidhi sees devotees dedicating the day in worship of Lord Hanuman. There are special prayers held in praise of Lord Hanuman. People enthusiastically participate in recitals of Hanuman Chalisa throughout the day. The deity of Lord Hanuman is offered huge (and small too) quantities of sindoor and oil as well.

Diwali Hanuman Puja Significance

It is said that Lord Shri Ram was so impressed by the devotion of Lord Hanuman that he blessed him to be worshipped by devotees before himself. Hence, people observe the occasion of Diwali Hanuman Puja, which falls a day before the Diwali celebrations. A lot of people also celebrate the occasion as Hanuman Jayanti, especially in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

It is believed that the evil spirits are in their most powerful forms on the occasion of Kali Chaudas. And since Lord Hanuman is considered to be the epitome of power and strength, he is worshipped a day before the main Diwali celebrations to ward off the evil spirits and safeguard their devotees' lives.

