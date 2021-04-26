Hanuman Jayanti is one of the major festivals of Hinduism. According to religious beliefs, Hanuman ji was born on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the full moon date of Chaitra month. Whereas in some parts of the country it is celebrated on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on 27 April 2021. On this day, the devotees observe fast with worship and worship of Lord Hanuman. It is believed that by worshiping Hanuman ji on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, freedom from suffering and desire is fulfilled. Lord Hanuman, who is free from troubles, is also called Sankatmochan.

Hanuman Jayanti Puja Vidhi

One should sleep on the ground before the night of Hanuman Jayanti. Before sleeping Hanuman Ji should be meditated with Lord Rama and Mother Sita. After bathing on the next day, take a vow with Ganga water in your hand. Now install the statue of Hanuman in the east. Worship Hanuman Ji with full legal practice. After worshiping, meditate on Hanuman Ji while chanting. It is said that by doing this, the wishes of Sankatmochan are fulfilled.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Dos and Don'ts

Pray During Hanuman Jayanti Shubh Muhurat: Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday 27 April. Due to falling Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, its importance is increasing further. The full moon date will start from 12 noon to 45 minutes on April 26, which will be at 09.5 minutes on the morning of April 27.

Hanuman Jayanti Prayers: One should sleep on the ground before the night of Hanuman Jayanti. Before sleeping Hanuman Ji should be meditated with Lord Rama and Mother Sita. After taking bath etc. on the next day, take a vow with Ganga water in your hand. Now install the statue of Hanuman in the east. Worship Hanuman ji with full legal practice. After worshiping, meditate on Hanuman Ji while chanting. It is said that by doing this, the wishes of Sankatmochan are fulfilled.

Offer Prayers to Shani Dev and Mangal: On Hanuman Jayanti, people who are giving inauspicious results in the horoscope of Shani Dev and Mars, then those people can overcome the inauspiciousness of these planets by worshiping Hanuman Ji on this day. Shani Dev has promised Lord Hanuman that he will not disturb Hanuman devotees. Therefore, it is advisable to worship Hanuman during Satisati and Dhaiyya of Shani.

Recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sunderkand: Reciting Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand on Hanuman Jayanti gives good results. Special rules should be followed on this day.

According to the scriptures, Hanuman lives on earth even today and he is blessed with immortality. Worshiping Lord Hanuman daily, part-time of Suryaputra and Lord Shiva liberates from life's troubles. People whose planets like Saturn have inauspicious effects on their horoscope, such problems are overcome by worshiping Hanuman ji. Worshiping Hanuman Ji provides freedom from ghosts, hindrances, negative energy, death. To make Hanuman ji happy, we should offer Chola, fragrant oil, and vermilion. Also, it is considered fruitful to recite the unbroken recitation of Ramcharit Manas, the recitation of Sundarkand, Hanuman Chalisa, Bajrang Baan, Hanuman Bahuk.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).