Vaisakhi, also pronounced as Baisakhi, is an annual spring harvest celebration, particularly in North India. The day is celebrated as Punjabi New Year. This year, Baisakhi 2022 falls on April 14, Thursday and people are already gung-ho about the festivities and celebrations. As is the digital age trend of exchanging beautiful wishes and greetings on festive occasions, here's a collection of the latest Happy Baisakhi 2022 images, Happy Baisakhi 2022 wishes, and new Baisakhi GIFs for WhatsApp, latest WhatsApp stickers, Baisakhi images and HD wallpapers for Facebook and Instagram. You may download them all as they are available for free online. Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Vaisakhi Messages, Telegram Photos and Facebook Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

During the Baisakhi festival, Sikhs celebrate by organising kirtans. They visit local gurudwaras and community fairs and hold Nagar kirtan processions. They also raise the Nishan Sahib flag and gather together to celebrate the festive foods. As you celebrate Baisakhi 2022, take a look at Happy Baisakhi greetings, wishes, messages, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Here is the download link for the most colourful and bright Happy Baisakhi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers on Play Store.

Baisakhi is a significant festival that marks the birth of the Khalsa order by the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh. According to the Hindu Samvat calendar, this day is also known as the Vaisakha Sankranti. It is a ritual to bathe in sacred rivers like Ganges, Jhelum, and Kaveri in Hindu communities. Here are beautiful WhatsApp messages, status, greetings, wishes and messages, GIF photos, banners and quotes that one can download to wish their near and dear ones.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Baisakhi! May Waheguru Bless You with Growth, Health, and Peace on this Festival of Harvest.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower You with Endless Blessing, Joy, Love, and Happiness! Happy Baisakhi Wishes to You and Your Family.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy and Prosperous Baisakhi. May You be Blessed with a Prosperous and Successful Year Ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Greetings on Baisakhi. Let Us Celebrate This Wonderful Occasion with High Spirits and Great Enthusiasm.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope, Happiness, New Beginnings, Joy! Baisakhi, the Festival of Positivity! Happy Baisakhi

Happy Baisakhi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time to Celebrate the Golden Fields and Rich Harvest. Happy Vaisakhi.

The first day of Vaisakh marks the beginning of the traditional solar new year for many Hindus. However, this is not the universal new year for all Hindus. The grandest celebration of Vaisakhi is the Vaisakhi fair at the Thakurdwara of Bhagwan Narainji at Pandori Mahatan village in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The fair lasts for three days. Here are messages saying "Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan" for you to send as WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Baisakhi 2022!

