Durga puja 2021 will start on 11 October, Monday and end on 15 October, Friday. As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated in the month of Ashwin and as per the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of September or October. It is also known as Durgotsav or Sharadotsav. Here's a collection of Happy Durga Puja 2021 wishes, Durga Puja greetings, Facebook messages, quotes, status, SMS, Maa Durga wallpapers to celebrate Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami.

Durga Puja marks the victory of Goddess Durga in her battle against shape-shifting asura, Mahishasura. The festival begins on the fifth day of Navratri. The primary celebrations begin on the sixth day on which the goddess is welcomed with rituals. People celebrate this festival with great excitement and send wishes to each other through various platforms. You can select and send messages to your family and friends from our collection to wish them on this auspicious day. Pandal in Kolkata’s Dum Dum Park Showcases History of Farmers' Protests in India.

The festival is particularly popular and celebrated traditionally in the Indian states of Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura and in the country of Bangladesh. It is an important festival in the Shaktism tradition of Hinduism. It signifies the victory of good over evil though it is also a harvest festival celebrating goddess as the motherly power behind all life and creation. To spread the message of harvest and the relevance of victory of good over evil, you can send these WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and HD wallpapers to wish you loved ones on this day. When Is Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festive Season Brightens Your Days and Nights. May It Add Colour and Make Your Life More Bright. May It Amply Remove All Worries From Your Life, and Give You Strength To Face Every Strife. Happy Durga Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Destroy All Evil Around You and Fill Your Life With Prosperity and Happiness in This Devi Paksha. Happy Durga Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Eliminate All Your Vices and Brings Happiness to You. Fill Your Life With Colour of Joy and Virtue, and Grants You Peace for All Your Accomplishments. Happy Durga Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ma Durga End All Your Miseries and Grant You Strength. Happy Durga Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga’s Blessings Help You Overcome Obstacles in Your Path of Life As She Rids the Universe of Darkness on This Auspicious Day. Happy Durga Puja.

As the festival starts, various pandals are set up in public places and houses. People enjoy scripture recitations, feasting and public processions during the festivals. It is one festival of Hindu culture that is celebrated with great pomp and show. Wish each other with these amazing Goddess Durga GIF Images, HD Wallpaper, Facebook messages and SMS. Wish you Happy Durga Puja 2021!

