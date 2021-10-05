A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Dum Dum Park showcases history of farmers' protest in India. The pandal showcases several protests that has been held by farmers. An organiser said that the pandal highlights the farmers' protests from the Tebagha movement to the most recent ones, He also said that the shoes in the pandal symbolises the people who have been struggling in these movements since ages.

