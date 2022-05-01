Happy Gujarat Day 2022! May Day is considered very special for Gujarat and Maharashtra, as it is the founding day of both states. In fact, Gujarat was an integral part of Bombay Province at the time of India's independence, but on May 1, 1960, it was divided from Bombay State. Thus the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed and since then Gujarat and Maharashtra have been celebrating their foundation day on May 1 every year. Here's a collection of Gujarat Day 2022 images, Gujarat Foundation Day wishes, Happy Gujarat Day 2022 greetings, Gujarat Sthapana Divas quotes, Gujarat Sthapana Divas messages, Gujarat Sthapana Divas images, and a lot more to share on the day. Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1 Which Also Commemorates May Day? Everything You Need to Know.

Over fifty years have passed since the establishment of Maharashtra and Gujarat. When the proposal for the formation of Maharashtra and Gujarat came in, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru advocated for making Mumbai a separate Union Territory. He argued that if Mumbai was to remain the economic capital of the country, it was necessary to do so. Gujarat is a very important state of India in terms of antiquity and historicity. Sharing the north-western borders with Pakistan, Gujarat has an area of ​​1,96,024 square kilometres. According to the information obtained from the archaeological remains found here, the development of human civilization in this state had taken place 5 thousand years ago.

It is said that E. E. 2500 years ago, the Harappans from Punjab crossed the Rann of Kutch and laid the foundation of present Gujarat in the Narmada valley. For all Gujarati speaking people, Gujarat Foundation Day is no less than a celebration. People also send congratulatory messages to each other and you too can send your best wishes to your friends and relatives by sending these wonderful messages, Happy Gujarat Day 2022 WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings & GIF images:

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Occasion, I Pray That We Take Our Glorious State of Gujarat to Greater Heights This Year. Happy Gujarat Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gujarat Day, Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to the People of Gujarat. May the State Scale Newer Heights of Development in the Years To Come. Happy Gujarat Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the Occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Jewel of the West, Gujarat Is the Pride of India. May This Year Bring More Glory and Success to Our Beloved State.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Gujarat Thrive, Prosper and Climb the Ladder of Progress. Wish You a Happy Gujarat Day.

It is noteworthy that today is also Labour Day. In India, on May 1, 1923, the Labor Farmers Party of India started the celebration of Labor Day in Madras ( now Chennai). For the first time the red flag was used as a symbol of solidarity and struggle of the workers. This day is celebrated in India every year since then causing many states to have a holiday on May 1.

