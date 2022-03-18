Holi 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, March 18. It is an Indian festival that celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter and the blossom of love for many. The Holi festival celebrates the beginning of the good spring harvest season and the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna. On this day people wish each other by putting colours on their face. It is celebrated by people of all age groups, from kids to adults. People all over the country celebrate this day with great excitement. As you celebrate Holi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Holi messages in Telugu that you can send to all your family and friends through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Holi 2022: From Lathmar to Hola Mohalla, Here’s How Holi Is Celebrated in Diverse Parts of India.

Holi preparations start a day before Holi with Holika Dahan where people get together and perform rituals in front of a bonfire. The next day, i.e., on Dhulendi, people enjoy the day with colours, water-filled balloons and water guns. Here are beautiful images and messages in Telugu that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on the festival of colours with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Holi 2022 Date in India: When Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi Will Be Celebrated? Know Significance of Dhuleti, The Festival of Colours.

Holi Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

Holi signifies the victory of good over evil. People prepare special food items like gujiya, dahi bhalle, thandai etc and celebrate the day by getting together with their family and friends. People celebrate the onset of summers along with Holi. People enjoy rain dance events and play with colours and flowers. Here are colourful images and beautiful messages that you can download and send to all you family and friends to wish them Happy Holi 2022 by sending them messages in Telugu through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Holi 2022!

