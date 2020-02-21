Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Messages and Wishes: WhatsApp Quotes, Lord Mahadev GIF Images, Shivratri Greetings to Send on 'Great Night of Shiva'

Happy Mahashivratri 2020 HD Image And Wallpaper For Download 5 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahashivratri is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community that is being marked today. One of the aus[picious Hindu festivals, it is celebrated for several reasons. Some people celebrate the occasion in remembrance of the sacred union (marriage) of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Some devotees observe the festival as a mark of respect for Lord Shiva’s selfless deed of consuming the pot of poison that emerged at the time of Samudra Manthan. Called as the Great Night of Shiva, devotees pray for an entire night and meditate in the name of Mahadev. They also send Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 messages, images, Lord Shiva GIFs, Shivratri greetings and quotes. We have got you a collection of the same which you can download for free and send everyone. Lord Shiva Photos and HD Wallpapers Free Download For Mahashivratri 2020: WhatsApp Stickers, Shankar Bhagwan GIF Images, Mahadev Pictures And Messages to Send Wishes on The Auspicious Festival.

People celebrate the Mahashivratri festival with grand celebrations. They offer special prayers, recite mantras, chant Shiv Bhajans, and observe fast among other things. Devotees throng to Shiva temples on this auspicious day and offer Shivalinga with religious offerings. It is believed that whoever observes rituals and traditions on this auspicious day, they are cleared for their past sins and are blessed with prosperity and good health.

Message reads: Om Namah Shivaya! Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 to you and your family.

Message reads: May the Glory of the Divine Shiva, Remind Us of Our Capabilities and Help us Attain Success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

Message reads: Mahadev Tere Bagair Sab Vyarth Hai Mera, Main Shabd Tera, Tu Arth Hai Mera! Om Namah Shivay!

