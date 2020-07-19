Sawan Shivratri is celebrated on the fourteenth day during the Krishna Paksha of the auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan. This is an extremely important day of this auspicious month, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivratri 2020 will be observed on July 18 and is bound to be very different from the traditional celebrations. The month of Shravan is filled with various special poojas and fasts for Lord Shiva, like Shravan Somwar. Sawan Shivratri celebration is a crucial part of this tradition and is usually accompanied by special aartis in various famous Shiva temples. People also share Sawan Shivratri wishes, Sawan Shivratri ki Shubkamnaye messages, Sawan Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Sawan Shivratri Facebook Status Pictures with each other. Sawan Shivratri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, Lord Shiva Photos, GIFs, Messages And SMS to Celebrate the Auspicious Occasion.

Shivratri is celebrated every month throughout the year. However, Sawan Shivratri is a highlight important festival, second only to Maha Shivratri which celebrates the day that Lord Shiva performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. Shrave Shivratri celebrations also include stringent fasting, preparation of special sweets and delicacies for Lord Shiva, which are offered to Lord Shiva with special Poojas. People also chant various slokas and meditate to Lord Shiva, seeing His blessings. Sawan Shivratri 2020 Date And Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know The Significance, Timings And Rituals of Masik Shivaratri, the Observance Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Temples often celebrate Shravan Shivratri with special aartis, and some people also offer milk, water and sweets to the Shiv Ling. With most temples still closed off for people, the celebrations of Sawan Shivratri 2020 will be home-bound. However, we can surely add more flair to this festivity by sharing Sawan Shivratri wishes, Sawan Shivratri ki Shubkamnaye messages, Sawan Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Sawan Shivratri Facebook Status Pictures with each other.

Sawan Shivratri messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May This Morning Bring a Positive Change in Your Life. Celebrate the Day With Full Devotion. Happy Shravan Shivratri to You.

Sawan Shivratri images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Answer All Yours and His Blessings May Always Be With You. Happy Shravan Shivratri to You!

Sawan Shivratri greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May All Your Prayers Be Granted by Mahadeva! Wishing You a Happy Shravan Shivratri 2020!

Sawan Shivratri 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May All Your Wishes Come True and the Blessings of God Remain With You Always. Happy Shravan Shivratri!

Sawan Shivratri greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: God Bless You All With Lots and, Lots of Happiness, Your Wishes Will Be Accomplished by Mahadeva. Chant Om Namah Shivaya Every Day, Happy Shravan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Maha Shivratri, May the Lord Fulfil All Your Wishes and Bless You With a Happy Life! Happy Shravan Shivaratri 2020

Watch Video of Sawan Shivratri Messages:

Sawan Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers

You can also add to your wishes by WhatsApp stickers. Go to the Play Store and download special Lord Shiva WhatsApp stickers. Choose your favourite ones and use them via the app. You could simply click here.

Shravan Shivratri celebrations are also said to celebrate the coming together of two powerful sources - Shiva & Shakti. People often observe Shivaratri Vratam, which begins by taking Sankalp after the morning rituals and fast till the next morning. They also take bath in the evening and again perform Shiva Pooja, seeking the blessing and guidance of Shivji. We hope that this Sawan Shivratri, Lord Shiva, who is known as the destroyer of negativity, evil, ignorance and even death guides us to a brighter future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).