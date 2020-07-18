Sawan Shivratri is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to Lord Shiva. It falls in the month of Sawan as per the Hindu calendar. Sawan Shivratri 2020 falls on July 19. The day is observed by following various customs and rituals. People pray to Lord Shiva and seek blessings from him. According to beliefs, observing this Shivratri could help one attain Moksha which is emancipation from the cycle of life and death. As we observe Sawan Shivratri 2020, we bring to you greetings and HD Images to celebrate the day. Our list also includes Sawan Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Lord Shiva Photos, GIF Images, messages and SMS to wish your loved ones. Sawan Shivratri 2020: 5 Things to Do to Please Lord Shiva on This Auspicious Occasion During Shravan Month.

According to the legend on which this day is based, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati after she observed strict penance on moonless nights for his long life and well-being. Hence, Sawan Shivratri, marks the union of Shakti and Lord Shiva, which according to Hindu beliefs is two great forces in the universe. Hence, married women fast on this day for the well-being of their husbands. On this day, devotees carry water from Ganga and pour it on the idol or linga at various temples. Unmarried women fast on all Monday in the month of Sawan, praying for a good husband. Meanwhile, here are Happy Sawan Shivratri wishes to share with your loved ones. Sawan Shivratri 2020 Date And Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know The Significance, Timings And Rituals of Masik Shivaratri, the Observance Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Auspicious Day of Sawan Shivratri With the Joy of Heart and Help People Understand the Values of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May Lord Shiva Shower His Blessings on All of You. Happy Sawan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Guide You Through All Your Difficulty. Happy Sawan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri 2020 greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Shivratri Blessings to You and Your Family. May the Almighty Lord Shiva Bless You All With Good Things and Perfect Health.

Lord Shiva GIF!

Happy Sawan Shivratri wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Give Power and Strength to Everyone. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Happy Sawan Shivratri messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Shivratri Blessings to You and Your Family. May the Almighty Lord Shiva Bless You All With Things Good. Happy Sawan Shivratri

Happy Sawan Shivratri greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Power Of Shiva, Worship of Shiva, Beyond Happiness, By The Grace of Mahadev, All Your Friends Get Love in Life!! Best Wishes of Sawan Shivratri!

Sawan Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday messages. You can download Sawan Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones!

