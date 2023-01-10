World Hindi Day, also known as Vishwa Hindi Diwas, is observed every year on January 10 to commemorate the first Hindi World Conference. In India, National Hindi Day is also observed on September 14 every year. It is different from Vishwa Hindu Diwas as it celebrates the day of the adoption of Hindi as an official language of India by the constituent Assembly. As you celebrate World Hindi Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings. You will find everything from World Hindi Day 2023 images, Happy World Hindi Day 2023 greetings, Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2023 messages, World Hindi Diwas 2023 wishes, and Vishwa Hindi Diwas HD wallpapers to celebrate the day! World Hindi Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History and Celebrations of the Day That Promotes the Use of Hindi Language.

On January 19, 1975, the first Hindi World conference was held in Nagpur. On January 8, 2005, during a meeting of the follow-up committee of the World Hindi Conference, it was decided to observe World Hindi Day every year on January 10. Therefore, the first World Hindi Day was observed in 2006, and since then, it has been celebrated every year on January 10. Here is a collection of a wide range of HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for World Hindi Day 2023.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hindi Has Always Been Such a Language That It Never Boycotted Any Word Just Because It’s of Foreign Origin.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Till Hindi Is Not Made the Power of the Poor, the Country Will Not Get Freedom From Poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas 2023!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hindi Is Not an Expression, This Is the Devotion To Die for the Motherland.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Hindi Diwas, Let Us Make Everyone Aware of the Importance of Hindi in Our Lives. Happy Hindi Diwas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Hindi Spread Its Wings More. Happy Hindi Diwas!

There are approximately 260 million native speakers of the Hindu language, making it the fourth most spoken language in the world. The main aim of celebrating World Hindi Day 2023 is to promote the use of the Hindi language worldwide. On this day, people send wishes and greetings to their loved ones through various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc. Wishing everyone World Hindi Day 2023!

