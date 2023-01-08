World Hindi Diwas, also known as Vishwa Hindi Divas or World Hindi Day, is celebrated every year on January 10. World Hindi Day is commemorated across the world to promote the use of the Hindi language. The special day dedicated to the language marks the first World Hindi Conference held in 1975. According to historical records, the first World Hindi Conference was held in Nagpur on January 10, 1975. Another event celebrating the Hindi language, known as ‘National Hindi Divas’ is celebrated on September 14. National Hindi Divas is different from World Hindi Day as it is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as an official language of India by the Constituent Assembly. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: From Makar Sankranti and Lohri to Republic Day; Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

As we gear up to celebrate World Hindi Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day and why people across the world celebrate it.

History of World Hindi Day

World Hindi Day is celebrated each year on January 10. The day was first observed on January 10, 2006; since then, it has been celebrated on January 10 every year. The first World Hindi Conference was inaugurated on January 10, 1975, by the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It was held from 10 to 12 January 1975 in Nagpur. Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, then Prime Minister of Mauritius, attended the conference as the chief guest, and 122 delegates from 30 countries participated in the conference. Since 1975, the World Hindi Conference has been organised in different countries like India, Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, United States.

On this day, events are being organized by the National Council of Indian Culture, Hindi Nidhi Foundation, Indian High Commission, Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation, and the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha.

Significance of World Hindi Day

World Hindi Day is a day that focuses on promoting the Hindi language on a global platform. Hindi is the first language of around 430 million people around the world. It is a descendant of Sanskrit. Its words and grammar follow that of the ancient language. Apart from being spoken in India, the language is also spoken in Nepal, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Fiji, and Mauritius. Notably, Hindi and Nepalese share the same script - Devanagari. Hindi is a descendant of Sanskrit. Its words and grammar follow that of the ancient language. World Hindi Day is a perfect opportunity for all of us to promote language usage and encourage people to use it in their day-to-day lives.

