Happy Hartalika Teej! It is a festive day that celebrates that honours Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati. Celebrated in the North Indian states, it is a very auspicious day, especially for married women. They keep a day-long fast praying for the long lives of their husband. Women pray to Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva on Hartalika Teej for marital bliss. And any celebration is incomplete without exchanging the mandatory good wishes with friends and family. If you are searching for Hartalika Teej messages and images to send your wishes, your search ends here. LatestLY brings you a collection of Hartalika Teej 2020 images, HD wallpapers, Happy Hartalika Teej wishes, along with WhatsApp stickers and Facebook messages. All of these are available for free download online. Hartalika Teej 2020 HD Images, Wishes & Quotes: Download Shiva-Parvati Pics, GIF Greetings & Messages to Wish Happy Teej to Your Loved Ones.

The festival of Hartalika Teej is mostly marked in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. It is celebrated a day prior to the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi. Goddess Parvati is mainly worshipped on this day and devotees seek her blessings. Another aspect of celebrations is sending Hartalika Teej greetings and wishes. If you are looking for Hartalika Teej images, wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, wishes in Hindi, messages with images, then we give you all of them here.

Hartalika Teej greetings images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Hearty Greetings and wishes on the festival of Teej. May this Monsoon festival fill our lives with the smooth shades of happiness!

Hartalika Teej greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Chandan Ki Khusboo, Badalon Ki Fuhar, Aap Sabhi Ko Mubarak Ho Teej Ka Tyohar. Hartalika Teej Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Hartalika Teej Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Bring Joy and Love Into Your Marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Hartalika Teej images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Kachi- Pakki Neem Ki Nimboli, Sawan Jaldi Aayo Re, Mharo Dil Dhadka Jaaye, Saawan Jaldi Aayo Re. Hartalika Teej Ki Hardik Badhai.

Hartalika Teej images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May your ardent love notice your ardour and marry you, just like the story of Hartalika Teej, Have a Happy Teej!

Teej WhatsApp Stickers

You can also download Teej stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store to send your wishes over just a single click. There are several festival stickers and other options for every festival. Click here for some latest options. You can use our colourful wishes along with the WhatsApp Stickers to wish your friends, relatives and family members observing the festival. Wishing everyone Happy Hartalika Teej 2020!

