Holika Dahan is an occasion celebrated by people of the Hindu community that marks the legend of the burning of Holika which signifies the victory of good over evil. According to religious beliefs, it is said that on this day, Holika, an asuri, who was the sister of asura King Hiranyakashipu was burnt to ashes. Holika Dahan precedes the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, which Is celebrated across India with great fanfare and enthusiasm. Holi 2023 celebrations will begin with Holika Dahan on March 6. Meanwhile, Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi or Dhuleti will be celebrated across India a day after Holika Dahan 2023 i.e., on March 7. There are several rituals and legends associated with Holika Dahan. On the night of Holika Dahan, people light a bonfire and perform the Holika Dahan Puja. As Holika Dahan 2023 nears, here is all you need to know about Holika Dahan, Holika Dahan legends, and more.

Holika Dahan is observed on the night before Holi, which is commemorated on the last full moon of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month marking the spring. This year, Holika Dahan falls on March 6. Holi has great significance in Hinduism as it signifies the triumph of good over evil and the day marks the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

Holi Legends

The story of Holika Dahan deals with a powerful king, Hiranyakashipu, and his son Prahlad. Hiranyakashipu was so egoistic that he wanted everyone in his kingdom to worship only him and no other Gods. He punished and killed anyone who did not agree with his demands or worshipped Lord Vishnu. However, his son, Prahlad became an ardent devotee of Lord Narayana and refused to worship his father. Prahlad was born as one of the most vigilant Vishnu-bhakt and challenged his father's ideologies.

Angered by his son’s actions, Hiranyakashyap tried several ways to kill his son Prahlad but he was saved every time by Lord Vishnu. When all his tactics failed, Hiranyakashyap told his sister, Holika to enter a blazing fire with Prahlad on her lap. Hiranyakashyap knew that Holika was blessed by the power that she could enter the fire unscathed and thought that the cloak would protect her, while Prahalad would die after being consumed by the fire. Prahlad continued to pray to Lord Vishnu due to which the garment that was covering Holika flew away from her and covered Prahlad, saving him from the fire. Holika was sacrificed in this bonfire, which led to the beginning of Holika Dahan.

Hence on this day, Holika Dahan (bonfire) is burnt which is a reminder of the power of pure devotion, which saved Prahlad as well as sacrifice and love. Happy Holika Dahan 2023!

