Happy Holi 2023! Holi is celebrated in India with great fanfare and zeal. The festival marks the end of the spring season and the beginning of summer and celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha and Lord Krishna. Holi 2023 celebrations will begin with Holika Dahan on March 6 and Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi or Dhuleti on March 7. The preparations for the festivals have already begun across India, markets are vibrant with new colours, water balloons and special food and drinks during the festival of colours. On Holi, usually public functions are organised and people love consuming thandai on this day. Thandai comes in a lot of varieties, some having infused fruit flavour while some give you a minty feel. People enjoy these refreshing drinks during Holi and for this, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of five drinks that you must try this Holi 2023. Holi 2023 Thandai Recipe: How To Make Delicious and Aromatic Thandai at Home? Watch Video.

1. Paan Thandai

With its minty flavour, Paan thandai is one of a kind and is very soothing. While playing Holi and beating the heat, Paan thandai adds magic to the celebration with its pan flavour combined with the goodness of a minty and refreshing flavour. People also add tutti-fruity, and dried cherries just before serving to make the thandai even more relishing.

2. Basic Thandai

A simple yet refreshing thandai is a concoction of milk, and sugar blended with a mixture of dry fruits like almonds, pistachio, etc. This simple drink is very refreshing and is found at several big celebrations of Holi. This drink is easy to make and serves the purpose of beating the heat while playing Holi.

3. Roohafza Thandai

Roohafza is a famous and refreshing drink that we all love. During Holi celebrations, the cool and refreshing drink is loved by all to beat the heat and enjoy the festival of colours. You must make it a point to try this drink by adding a twist to the regular roohafsa by adding some mint leaves to it.

4. Bhang Thandai

A lot of us are confused thinking of Thandai and Bhang as one, but both are not the same. To the unversed, bhaang is a mixture of cannabis leaves and when it is mixed within the Thandai recipe, it becomes bhang. A Bhang-infused Thandai is intoxicating, so people are advised to be careful before consuming it. It should be known that cannabis is not legal in India.

5. Dry Fruit Thandai

Infused with the goodness of different types of dry fruits, this thandai is mind-blowing. The crunchiness of the dry fruits and the flavours can be added to our regular Thandai. This healthy drink is quite relishing that you can’t stop at one!

