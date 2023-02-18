Maha Shivratri Live Streaming From Isha Foundation is one of the most popular ways to celebrate the special day. The renowned Isha foundation, established by the Indian guru Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru, is in full swing with preparations for Maha Shivratri. India will celebrate Maha Shivratri, also known as the "biggest night of Lord Shiva," on March 1st, 2023. Isha Foundation is famous for lavishly commemorating Maha Shivratri on "MahaShivratri Night 2023."

The spiritual organisation arranges events and prepares to celebrate Maha Shivratri each year. The Maha Shivratri celebrations in 2023 have been prepared by the Isha Foundation using all COVID safety measures and guidelines. There are strict admission restrictions, and registration is required. Mahashivratri 2023 Images & Bholenath HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Har Har Mahadev WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, SMS, Facebook Quotes and Greetings.

Where do I register for Isha Maha Shivratri 2023 In-Person?

The event's online registration process has started. Before making a reservation over WhatsApp, you can check the website to see if any available seats are available. The foundation's hotline number is available by phone and is advertised on its website. Call 0422-2515470 / 71 or email ishastay@ishafoundation.org to arrange a reservation.

How Can I Watch the Isha Foundation's live Maha Shivratri 2023 Programme?

Every year, thousands of guests from all over the world celebrate at the Isha Yoga Center for the festivities that last all night. The event was live-streamed in 16 languages on Sadhguru's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Sadhguru app, website, and more than 100 significant broadcasters worldwide.

The event will also be live-streamed on its official website at isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/live-webstream/

Sadhguru’s Youtube Channel: Click here

Sadhguru’s Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/sadhguru/

Sadhguru’s Instagram id: https://www.instagram.com/sadhguru/

Watch the Live Streaming of the Mahashivratri 2023 Event:

You will need the printout of the E-pass that was received through email and a valid government-issued picture ID that you used to register for Maha Shivratri to participate in the celebration in person at the Isha Yoga Center. Only reservations made in advance are accepted for lodging at the centre. Remember! On March 1st 2023, Sadhguru will celebrate MahaShivRatri at the Isha Yoga Center.

