According to the Hindu calendar, Indira Ekadashi, which is also known to give Moksha (salvation), falls every year on the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha in Ashwin month. This year Indira Ekadashi is said to be observed in the Siddha Yoga, which according to the English calendar falls on October 2nd, Saturday. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on the day of Indira Ekadashi and devotees listens to the story of Indira Ekadashi as they fast at the time of worship. Here's everything you need to know.

Indira Ekadashi 2021 Date

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month is starting from 11:03 pm on October 1, which will remain till 11:10 pm on the next day, October 2. Indira Ekadashi fast, however, will be kept on Saturday, October 02.

Indira Ekadashi Puja Shubh Muhurta

The worship of Ekadashi fast is mainly done during the day itself. Bhagwat Jagran is done in the night time. On this day Indira Ekadashi fast will be observed in Siddha Yoga. Siddha Yoga will remain till 05:47 in the evening on that day. After that Sadhya Yoga will start. On this day Rahu Kaal starts from 09:12 am to 10:41 am.

Significance of Indira Ekadashi

Indira Ekadashi fast is said to give salvation. Those who observe this fast, they attain salvation after death. They become free from the cycle of life. This Ekadashi falls in the month of Pitru Paksha. According to religious beliefs, by giving the virtue of Indira Ekadashi fasting to the ancestors, their soul is satisfied and they too get freedom from the cycle of life and death.

Indira Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Get up early in the morning and bathe well with Ganga Jal mixed water.

Light a lamp in the temple of the house.

Anoint Lord Vishnu with Ganga water.

Offer flowers and Tulsi Dal to Lord Vishnu.

If possible, keep fast on this day also.

Offer food to God. Keep in mind that only sattvik things are offered to God.

Tulsi must be included in the Bhog of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that without Tulsi, Lord Vishnu does not accept the bhog.

Along with Lord Vishnu, worship Goddess Lakshmi on this holy day.

On this day, you must meditate.

Indira Ekadashi Dos and Don'ts

If you are keeping a fast on Indira Ekadashi, then remember that the fast starts from the tenth day itself. Do not take food and water after sunset on the day of Dashami.

Food is not consumed during Ekadashi fast. Eating rice is strictly prohibited especially on Ekadashi.

On the day of Ekadashi, not only the fasting people but any person should abstain from rice.

The fasting of Ekadashi should be broken on Dwadashi date only after sunrise.

Ekadashi fast should be broken according to the auspicious time within the Dwadashi date and only after the end of Hari Vasar.

The observation aims at forwarding the virtue obtained from the Indira Ekadashi fast to one's ancestors, so that they can attain salvation.

