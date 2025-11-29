Mokshada Ekadashi is an auspicious day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu for getting rid of sins, and to achieve moksha (liberation) after death. Mokshada Ekadashi is the eleventh day of moksha, which falls on the 11th lunar day, i.e. Ekadashi, of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Margashirsha (Agrahayana), corresponding to November–December. Hindus. This year, Mokshada Ekadashi Mokshada Ekadashi on Monday, December 1, 2025. This day is particularly celebrated by Vaishnavas, who observe a 24-hour fast in honour of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

As the name suggests, Mokshada means liberation, and this Ekadashi is believed to help the souls of ancestors attain moksha i.e. freedom from the cycle of rebirth. According to drikpanchang, the Parana time is from 07:19 to 09:20 am on December 2. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 15:57 pm. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 21:29 on November 30, 2025 and ends at 19:01 on December 01, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Wishes: Send Mokshada Ekadashi Greetings, HD Images, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 Date

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 falls on Monday, December 1.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 21:29 on November 30, 2025 and ends at 19:01 on December 01, 2025.

The Parana time is from 07:19 to 09:20 am on December 2.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 15:57 pm.

Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The legend about Mokshada Ekadashi is narrated by the Lord Krishna to the Pandava King Yudhishthira in the Brahmanda Purana and the Padma Purana. Once, a saintly king called Vaikhanasa ruled in the city of Champaka. One night, the King had a dream where he saw his forefathers being tormented in Naraka and begged the king to liberate them. The king was highly anguished and informed this nightmare to the Brahmins of his council the next day. He sought their advice as to how to free his ancestors from tortures of Naraka, and grant them moksha. Happy Mokshada Ekadashi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

The council advised the king to approach the saint named Parvata Muni. The sage then meditated and found the reason for the torture of the King's father in hell and suggested to the king to observe vrata (vow) of the Mokshada Ekadashi day. On Moksha Ekadashi, the king observed the vrata with a fast along with his wife, children, and relatives with full faith and devotion. The king's religious merit pleased the devas of Svarga, who carried the king's father to their heaven.

Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Mokshada Ekadashi holds great significance as it is said that if devotees observe this fast with full devotion, he or she is blessed with salvation after death. In addition, this fast is observed to bring peace to the souls of ancestors, ensuring their well-being in the afterlife.

The Mokshada Ekadashi fast is believed to eradicate past sins, offering the devotee a fresh start in their spiritual journey. This fast is compared with the chintamani, the gem that yields all desires. Special merit is said to be achieved by the vrata, by which one can elevate someone from hell to heaven, or attain salvation himself.

