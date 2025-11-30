Mokshada Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated by Hindus across India with great devotion. This fasting day is observed on the Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, which corresponds to November or December in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 falls on Monday, December 1, 2025. It is celebrated on the same day as Gita Jayanti, the day when Krishna gave the holy sermon of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna, as described in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

As per religious beliefs, Mokshada Ekadashi is a sacred day dedicated to worship of Lord Vishnu for liberation from sins, and to achieve moksha i.e. liberation after death. According to drikpanchang, on December 2, the Parana Time will be from 07:19 am to 09:20 am, while on Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 15:57 pm. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 21:29 on November 30, 2025 and will end at 19:01 on December 01, 2025. The complete fast from sunrise on Mokshada Ekadashi to the dawn the next day is observed. People who cannot fast for that period observe a partial fast. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Wishes: Send Mokshada Ekadashi Greetings, HD Images, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 Date

Mokshada Ekadashi or Gita Ekadashi 2025 falls on Monday, December 1.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 21:29 on November 30, 2025 and will end at 19:01 on December 01, 2025.

the Parana Time will be on December 2 from 07:19 am to 09:20 am

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 15:57 pm.

Mokshada Ekadashi Significance

Mokshada Ekadashi is an auspicious day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu, and hence devotees observe a fast to get rid of the past sins. Only vegetarian food, especially fruits, vegetables, milk products and nuts, are consumed. Eating rice, beans, pulses, garlic, and onions is prohibited on this day. Mokshada Ekadashi Wishes: WhatsApp Status Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Day Dedicated to Worshipping Lord Krishna.

Like most Ekadashis, the rituals involve worship and prayers to Lord Vishnu. Many people stay awake at night, perform bhajans, and practice charitable acts as part of the observance. It is believed that observing this Ekadashi with devotion helps in seeking forgiveness for oneself and even brings peace to the souls of departed ancestors.

