Mumbai, January 12: Millions of devotees across India and the global Hindu diaspora are preparing for two significant spiritual observances this month: Shattila Ekadashi and Jaya Ekadashi. Falling in the auspicious Hindu month of Magha, these dates are considered vital for those seeking spiritual purification and the removal of past karmic obstacles.

As the first lunar month of the Gregorian year 2026 unfolds, religious scholars and temple authorities have released precise timings for the fasts, emphasizing the unique astronomical alignments occurring this season. When Is Shattila Ekadashi? Know Date, Parana Time, Ekadashi Tithi, Vrat Katha, Rituals and Significance To Mark the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Shattila Ekadashi: A Rare Alignment with Makar Sankranti

The first major observance, Shattila Ekadashi, will take place on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. This year’s observance is particularly rare as it coincides with Makar Sankranti, the solar festival marking the Sun's transition into Capricorn (Uttarayana).

According to the Vedic calendar (Panchang), the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 3:17 PM on January 13 and concludes at 5:52 PM on January 14. Due to the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing) rule, the fast is officially observed on the 14th.

The name "Shattila" is derived from the Sanskrit words for "six" (Shat) and "sesame" (Til). Tradition dictates six specific uses of sesame seeds on this day:

1. Bathing with sesame-infused water.

2. Applying sesame paste to the body.

3. Offering sesame seeds in sacred fires (Homa).

4. Offering water mixed with sesame to ancestors.

5. Consuming sesame.

6. Donating sesame seeds to the needy.

Jaya Ekadashi: Seeking Victory over Negativity

The second observance, Jaya Ekadashi (also known as Bhaimi Ekadashi), is scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026. This Ekadashi occurs during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of the Magha month.

The Tithi is set to begin at 4:35 PM on January 28 and will end at 1:55 PM on January 29. Devotees believe that observing this particular fast helps in overcoming negative mental tendencies and provides relief from past life "curses" or heavy karmic debts. Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Date, Parana Time, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Significance and Rituals To Worship Lord Vishnu.

Rituals and Fasting Protocols

Temple authorities in major spiritual hubs like Mathura, Varanasi, and Tirupati have issued guidelines for the "Parana," or the ritual breaking of the fast.

Event Date Parana Time (Fasting Break) Shattila Ekadashi Jan 14, 2026 7:15 AM – 9:21 AM (Jan 15) Jaya Ekadashi Jan 29, 2026 7:20 AM – 9:20 AM (Jan 30)

Devotees typically wake during the Brahma Muhurta (the period just before sunrise), perform a ritual bath, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. While some observe a strict Nirjala fast (without water), many opt for a Phalahari diet consisting of fruits, milk, and water, strictly avoiding grains, beans, and cereals.

Background: The Significance of Magha month

The month of Magha is considered one of the most spiritually potent periods in the Hindu calendar. It is traditionally a time for charity (Daan) and holy dips in sacred rivers like the Ganges or Yamuna. Religious scholars note that because 2026 includes an "Adhik Maas" (an extra lunar month), the spiritual rewards for fasts observed this year are traditionally believed to be magnified.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).