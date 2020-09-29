You may not be a full-fledged artist, but when you find yourself with a pen and a blank paper, you tend to start drawing something. It could be simple lines, writing your name, smileys or doodles. To celebrate this very aspect among everyone, an observance of Inktober is marked every year. With its growing popularity over social media, some people have braced themselves for this month-long art challenge. If you have seen related photos and wish to participate from this year around, we tell you all about the rules and Inktober 2020 prompt words. World’s Largest Drawing Made by Aberdeenshire Artist Johanna Basford Enters Guinness Record Art (See Pictures).

What is Inktober?

The observance of Inktober goes back to almost a decade. It was created by Jake Parker in the year 2009 as a way to improve his "inking skills and develop positive drawing habits." The idea was simple, to make a drawing in ink everyday of the month and share it online with #Inktober. As more and more people participated, it became popular and from the year 2016, there is a prompt of words which are released. People can interpret these words to their understanding and make a nice doodle/drawing around it. ‘Simple’ Sketch of Woman’s Hand Goes Viral and Twitterati Are Having a Tough Time Attempting to Draw It (Watch Video).

Rules of Inktober

The rules for this challenge are very simple. You have to make a drawing daily and your drawing should be in ink. You could use a sketchpen, inkpen or markers. The idea is to draw more of it on paper. You can change your medium of drawings, use different inks and brushes. Post your drawing online with the hashtag #Inktober and #Inktober 2020.

Inktober 2020 Prompt List

The word list or what is called the Inktober 2020 Prompt was shared by the official account at the early start of September itself.

Here's The Word List:

So what are you waiting for? Let your inner artist unleash with this month-long challenge and showcase the best of your creativity. Happy Inking!

