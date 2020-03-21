International Colour Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance to Celebrate the Joy of Colours

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is International Colour Day 2020, today. The global event is marked to appreciate all the different hues surrounding us. From pastel to neon-bright, colour is one of the most important phenomena in our lives. Every year, on March 21, International Colour Day is celebrated with people participating at the event. There is a lot to know about this worldwide day. What is the history behind celebrating this day? Why is it significant to mark this day? Why March 21 is chosen as the date to mark International Colour Day? In this article explore to all these queries. On International Colour Day 2020, know the history and significance to celebrate the joy of colours. March 2020 Fasts, Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar.

International Colour Day 2020 Date

Every year, International Colour Day is celebrated on March 21. Members of the International Colour Association, agreed to this date because March 21 is the equinox. During this time, the night and day are approximately equally long, symbolically relating to the complementary nature of light and darkness, as expressed in all human cultures.

International Colour Day History and Significance

Colours are one of the most influential phenomena in people’s lives and also one of the channels that contribute majorly to the perception of reality. The adoption of this day was proposed in 2008 by the Portuguese Colour Association, whose president, Maria Joao Durao, presented the idea of the International Colour Association. In 2009, the proposal was agreed among the members of the society, comprised of national associations and members representing more than 30 countries. They also came up with a logo that was a result of international competition. The winning design was announced at the 2012 meeting of the International Colour Association in Taipei, Taiwan. It is displayed as two circles from an eye, with equal half of rainbow colour and black representing light and darkness, day and night.

