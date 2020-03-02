March 2020 Fasts, Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Holi, International Women’s Day, Chaitra Navratri; Know List of All Important Dates for the Month

March 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The third month of 2020 is here and it brings a lot of festive celebrations with it. March 2020 has quiet significant celebrations starting with Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa and also a very important occasion of International Women’s Day. Besides, there are some significant fasts, events and holidays which you all must be already looking for, to see if you can plan something ahead. To make it easier, we have compiled a list of March 2020 festivals, fasts, events and holidays into a date-wise calendar. The month remains an international highlight of the year as it observes Women’s History Month. Along with it, people in India have festive celebrations of Holi, Dhulandi, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa. Given below is a calendar of all important events, festivals and holidays of March. International Women’s Day, Holi, Chaitra Navratri and more, know all the important dates and lists of fasts for the month. Indian Events & Festivals Calendar 2020: Know Dates of Champakulam Moolam Boat Race, Jaipur Literature Festival, Kala Ghoda & Other Events.

The first week of the month has some big events running. World Civil Defence Day is on March 1, Durgashtami and World Wildlife Day will be marked on March 3, and Amalka Ekadashi on March 6 falls on the first week including Women’s Day 2020 as an international observation. The following week has the highly anticipated Holi 2020 celebrations which will be celebrated on March 9 to March 10. Brij Holi 2020 Dates and Schedule: From Barsana, Lathmar to Dhulandi, Check Complete Calendar of Holi Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan in UP.

The final week of March calls for significant celebrations, Gudi Padwa which will be marked on March 25 and Chaitra Navratri that begins on the same day. Aside from the traditional celebrations, individuals also observe day-long fasts, depending on the auspicious calendar of March. Below we have provided the detailed March 2020 festivals and events for your easy access to the holiday calendar.

March 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar

Sr. No. Date Day Fasts/Festivals/ National/International Days 1. March 1 Sunday World Civil Defence Day 2. March 2 Monday Holashtak Begins 3. March 3 Tuesday Durgashtami 4. March 6 Friday Amalka Ekadashi 5. March 7 Saturday Shani Pradosh, Govind Dwadashi 6. March 8 Sunday International Women's Day 7. March 9 Monday Phalgun Purnima, Holashtak Ends, Holika Dahan, Dolayatra (Bengal), Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 8. March 10 Tuesday Gangaur Puja (Begins), Holi, Vasanthotsavam, Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary 9. March 11 Wednesday Sant Tukaram Jayanti, 10. March 12 Thursday Ganesh Sankasht Chaturthi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Tithi Based Jayanti in 2020 11. March 13 Friday Rang Panchami (Maharashtra) 12. March 14 Saturday Rang Panchami (North), Stephen Hawking Death Anniversary, Eknath Shashti 13. March 15 Sunday Bhanu Saptami, World Consumer Day 14. March 16 Monday Kalashtami 15. March 19 Thursday Papmochani Ekadashi 16. March 20 Friday Vaishnava Papmochani Ekadashi 2020, World Pakhala Divas 2020, Persian New Year/Nowruz, Equinox 17. March 21 Saturday International Colour Day, International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, World Poetry Day, World Down Syndrome Day, World Puppetry Day, Anal Cancer Awareness Day, International Day of Forests 18. March 22 Sunday World Water Day 19. March 23 Monday Darsha Amavasya, Somvati Amavasya, , World Meteorological Day 20. March 24 Tuesday Chaitra Amavasya 21. March 25 Wednesday Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri Begins 22. March 26 Thursday Cheti Chand 23. March 27 Friday World Theatre Day, Gauri Tritiya (Teej), Matsya Jayanti, Gangaur Puja (Ends) 24. March 28 Saturday Vinayak Chaturthi, Earth Hour Day 25. March 29 Sunday Sri Lakshmi Panchami 26. March 30 Monday World Idli Day 27. March 31 Tuesday International Transgender Day of Visibility, World Bipolar Day

So, now you the official dates and events calendar for March 2020. Are you excited to unveil all the festivals and holidays? We know we are! We will update the festivals, events and holiday calendar for, April by the end of this month. Till then, enjoy the spring season that upholds so many religious and international observances.