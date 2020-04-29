International Dance Day 2020 Date: Know History & Significance of the Day Celebrated in Honour of French Dancer, Jean-Georges Noverre’s Birth Anniversary!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dancing, the act of being liberated is a therapeutic wonder! You will hardly find anyone, not mesmerised with the art. To celebrate dance and also the birth anniversary of the French dancer and ballet master, Jean-Georges Noverre, every year on April 29, International Dance Day is celebrated. A global recognition, World Dance Day was created by Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of the UNESCO. The event strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held across the world on this date. As we celebrate International Dance Day 2020, today, here is the history and significance associated with dancing, to honour the birth anniversary of the French dancer of the 19th century, Jean-Georges Noverre. International Dance Day 2020: Dancing Can Help in Weight Loss! Watch These Dance Workout Videos to Get Fit.

International Dance Day 2020 Date

In 1982, the Dance Committee of ITI founded International Dance Day to be celebrated annually on April 29. The date was chosen in honour of the 19th-century French dancer and ballet master, Jean-Georges Noverre. He is also regarded as the creator of modern ballet.

International Dance Day History and Significance

ITI is the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The date, April 29, was chosen to commemorate the French dancer, Jean-Georges Noverre and remember his contribution to the world of dancing. He was a ballet master of the 19th century. Between 1758 and 1760, he produced several ballets at Lyon, a city in France. Noverre is considered as the creator of modern ballet.

International Dance Day, also known as World Dance, is observed to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held across the world. ITI, creates and organises many activities to promote the form of art and educate, many variations about it. ITI also arranges a flagship event, in the selected host city, at which there are dance performances, educational workshops, humanitarian projects and speeches made by dignitaries and dance personalities.

However, this year, there will be no physical event taking places. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, that has infected millions of people across the globe; many countries are under lockdown. Health professionals suggest to remain at home and practise social distancing, in a hope to contain the spread, and thus, flatten the curve. But for International Dance Day 2020, many virtual events are planned. Famous dancers and creators across the world, are organising virtual participation online, to raise the awareness about the art form dance.