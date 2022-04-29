International Dance Day is observed every year on April 29 to celebrate the art form of dance. It is a global celebration of an art form that is loved by many and is probably one of the oldest art forms that exist. Dance brings joy to people, it helps people heal and it helps in achieving discipline. Dance can also help make you carefree, it also helps you refresh your mind, body and soul. It is a widely loved craft that has brought to us world-renowned artists like Gene Kelly, Michael Jackson, Pt. Birju Maharaj, Jerome Robbins, and so many more. International Dance Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day Dedicated to Global Celebration of Dance.

Dance is a form of expression and celebration and International Dance Day was created in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute ITI, with the intention of promoting the artform and serving as a wake-up call for Government institutions and people around the world to understand the power of dance and the dance community. Dance has inspired many people to let go of inner inhibitions and has given them an opportunity to shine. Artists around the world have said wonderful things about the craft of dance. On the occasion of International Dance Day, 2022 here are some International Dance Day 2022 Quotes, International Dance Day Messages and International Dance Day 2022 Statuses that you can share with your family and friends. International Dance Day 2022: From Flexibility to Balancing, Health Benefits of Dancing.

International Dance Day 2022 Quotes

This world we live in is the dance of the creator. Dancers come and go in the twinkling of an eye, but the dance lives on.- Michael Jackson

I do not try to dance better than anyone else. I only try to dance better than myself. - Mikhail Baryshnikov

Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world. - Voltaire

Dance is like life. It exists as you're flitting through it, and when it's over, it's done. - Jerome Robbins

You dance love, and you dance joy, and you dance dreams. - Gene Kelly

Everything in the universe has rhythm. Everything dances. - Maya Angelou

Dance is the preferred medium of entertainment for alot of people. Folk and traditional dances are a vital part of festival celebrations and are an expression of joy. International Dance Day is celebrated by hosting community dance events, and dance competitions and people also host dance marathons.

