International Day for Biological Diversity is the United Nations-sanctioned day dedicated to promoting the issues around biodiversity. Also known as World Biodiversity Day, International Day for Biological Diversity 2022 will be celebrated on May 22. The date of International Day for Biological Diversity signifies the first Convention on Biological Diversity that was held in 1992. People often celebrate World Biodiversity Day by sharing awareness messages on Biodiversity, Quotes on Biodiversity, International Day for Biological Diversity 2022 wishes and messages, World Biodiversity Day images and World Biodiversity Day Facebook quotes and status with family and friends. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Biodiversity is essential to keep this earth sustainable and healthy for our future generations. Maintaining ecological balance is the key to our world's proper functioning. However, from pollution and industrial waste dumping to global warming, various things are hampering earth. The essence of biodiversity is to try and maintain the natural balance on earth. The celebration of World Biodiversity Day is therefore focused on raising awareness of the various threats that we are currently facing, educating people on what it means to care about biodiversity, and identifying how to create a sustainable life vs a sustainable life that is often marketed to us.

While we have all heard jargon like sustainable lifestyle, living clean, etc., most of us are not well aware of the meaning behind these phrases. The celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity aims to change just that. This is why people often choose this day to share messages on Biodiversity, Quotes on Biodiversity, International Day for Biological Diversity wishes and messages, World Biodiversity Day WhatsApp messages, and World Biodiversity Day quotes with family and friends.

Quote Reads: Biodiversity Is Our Most Valuable but Least Appreciated Resource. — Edward O. Wilson

Quote Reads: It Is That Range of Biodiversity That We Must Care for – the Whole Thing – Rather Than Just One or Two Stars. – David Attenborough

Quote Reads: Natural Species Are the Library From Which Genetic Engineers Can Work. Genetic Engineers Don’t Make New Genes, They Rearrange Existing Ones. — Thomas E. Lovejoy

Quote Reads: The Coastal Zone May Be the Single Most Important Portion of Our Planet. The Loss of Its Biodiversity May Have Repercussions Far Beyond Our Worst Fears. — G. Carleton Ray

Quote Reads: The Only Biodiversity We’re Going to Have Left Is Coke Versus Pepsi. … We’re Landscaping the Whole World One Stupid Mistake at a Time. — Chuck Palahniuk

Quote Reads: People Still Do Not Understand That a Live Fish Is More Valuable Than a Dead One, and That Destructive Fishing Techniques Are Taking a Wrecking Ball to Biodiversity. – Sylvia Earle

Quote Reads: We’re Losing Biodiversity Globally at an Alarming Rate, and We Need a Cornucopia of Different Plants and Animals, for the Planet’s Health and Our Own. – Diane Ackerman

Quote Reads: The More You Know About a Species, the More You Understand About How Better to Help Protect Them. – Alan Clark

Quote Reads: What Is a Fish Without a River? What Is a Bird Without a Tree to Nest In? What Is an Endangered Species Act Without Any Enforcement Mechanism to Ensure Their Habitat Is Protected? It Is Nothing. – Jay Inslee, USA Congressional Record

Quote Reads: Climate Change, if Unchecked, Is an Urgent Threat to Health, Food Supplies, Biodiversity, and Livelihoods Across the Globe. - John F. Kerry

Every year, the United Nations has a dedicated theme to celebrate World Biodiversity Day. And International Day for Biological Diversity 2022 theme is "Building a shared future for all life". This theme is sure to help us take a more active approach to find ways that we can become a part of the solution rather than staying a mere spectator. Here's hoping that this World Biodiversity Day, you take one step closer to living a sustainable life. Happy International Day of Biological Diversity.

