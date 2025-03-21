International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2025 is celebrated on March 21. This annual commemoration marks the anniversary of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre in South Africa and is focused on raising awareness about the true impact of racial discrimination. International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of this observance and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the world. As we observe the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, here is everything you need to know about this day, such as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2025 theme, how to celebrate this day and more. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2025 Date

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2025 is celebrated on March 21. On March 21, 1960, the police opened fire on a crowd of people who had assembled outside the police station in the township of Sharpeville in the then Transvaal Province of the then Union of South Africa (today part of Gauteng) to protest against the pass laws. The observance of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination aims to help people remember that and honour those who lost their lives because of racial discrimination.

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Theme and Significance

Every year, the celebration of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is marked with a dedicated theme. The theme for International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2025 is “60th anniversary of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms Racial of Discrimination (ICERD)”.

We hope that the celebration of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination helps you to understand the gravity of racial discrimination and how it continues to be a challenge for millions across the whirl. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and we hope that you do your bit to understand the challenges of people across different racial backgrounds.

