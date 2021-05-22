The International Day for Biological Diversity celebrated on May 22nd to raise awareness about the significance of bio-diversity to help maintain a healthy ecosystem, so that all living organisms survive and thrive on this planet. This day was originally observed on December 29th, however, since that particular month is inundated with holidays, UN General Assembly changed the date to May 22. It was a fortuitous move since it also commemorates the proposed date for the event.

The day was adopted On May 22nd 1992 at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, also known as "The Earth Summit", in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At the conference state and government, leaders agreed on a strategy to increase the understanding of the important role of biodiversity in our future. It came into effect on December 29th 1993.

The theme of this year's International Day of Biological Diversity is "We're part of the solution." Loss of biodiversity can have adverse effects on the planet. The survival of this planet is encumbered upon our biodiversity. Everything, from living organisms that contribute toward food production to the sustainability of freshwater resources, is dependant on ensuring prosperous biodiversity. Here are a few quotes to inspire us to preserve our biodiversity.

"Humans have changed ecosystems more rapidly and extensively than in any comparable period of time in human history, largely to meet rapidly growing demands for food, freshwater, timber, fibre and fuel. This has resulted in a substantial and largely irreversible loss in the diversity of life on Earth." - Gary Larson "If we pollute the air, water and soil that keep us alive and well, and destroy the biodiversity that allows natural systems to function, no amount of money will save us." -David Suzuki "Our world is evolving without consideration, and the result is a loss of biodiversity, energy issues, congestion in cities. But geography, if used correctly, can be used to redesign sustainable and more livable cities." - Jack Dangermond "It is together that we will be able to save our biodiversity. This is a principle of effectiveness. But it is also a principle of humility; none of us can act alone." - Albert II, Prince of Monaco "The Endangered Species Act was designed to preserve biodiversity, not enrich trial lawyers and political activists." - George P Bush

Here are wishes you can share to celebrate and perhaps prompt others into contributing toward enriching our biodiversity.

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed: we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all living being are created equal. We Are All Part Of The Circle Of Life, Lets Live In Peace And Not In Strife Biodiversity starts in the distant past and it points toward the future. Biodiversity Is The Way, So Don’t Let Nature Go Astray Whatever is flexible and flowing will tend to grow, whatever is rigid and blocked will wither and die. Let nature grow which will help us grow.

On this day, hundreds of thousands of people from across the world participate in various events that encourage measures to conserve biodiversity. So let's be part of the solution and ensure that our planet thrives for millions of years.

